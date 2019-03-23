NT bracing for twin cyclone chaos

Tropical Cyclone Trevor is set to make landfall in NT within hours.

Cyclone Trevor is expected to smash into the Northern Territory coast, with forecasters predicting the wild cyclone to make landfall between Borroloola and Burketown within hours.

Groote Eylandt will be one of the first places to feel the effects of Tropical Cyclone Trevor when gale force winds hit this afternoon, according to NT News.

The category four storm cell is expected to produce destructive wind gusts of 275km/h as it crosses the coast near the Northern Territory's border with Queensland about 10am Darwin time (11.30am AEDT).

Emergency Services have not ruled out the possibility of the cyclone intensifying up to a Category 5 system in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Satellite image from BOM showing tropical Cyclone Trevor bearing down on NT coast.

Thousands of residents in the cyclone's path have been evacuated, including the entire coastline from Numbulwar to the NT/QLD border.

2100 people from East Arnhem Land have also registered at emergency evacuation centres, with 1200 sleeping at cyclone shelters across the Territory and the remainder choosing to stay with family, friends or in accommodation.

Ahead of the approaching storms, the state has launched its largest evacuation since Cyclone Tracy hit in 1974

Meteorologist Todd Smith warned the cyclone, which is currently moving southwest at 16km/h, could change direction or surge to Category 5 as it intensifies.

The eye of Cyclone Trevor is forecast to be 30-50 kilometres wide, while the entire system spans roughly 200km.

Residents have been warned to expect gale-force winds, rain and tidal surges 300 kilometres out from its core, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Head of NT Emergency Services Jason Collins said anyone remaining in Trevor's path needs to have supplies to last at least three days, take shelter and stay away from waterways.

"Turn around, don't drown, we may not be there to save you," he told AP reporters in Darwin late on Friday.

"Emergency services are stretched."

Tropical Cyclone Forecast Track Map for Severe Tropical Cyclone Trevor. Picture: BOM

Current predictions suggest the cyclone will move more than 400 kilometres inland before it weakens to a tropical storm.

Trevor left behind a trail of damage in Queensland's Cape York Peninsula earlier this week, uprooting trees, causing flooding and roof damage, closing schools and roads, and knocking out power supplies.

CYCLONE VERONICA

Over in Western Australia, along the Pilbara coast are also preparing for a Category 4 storm to make landfall within the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Veronica is set cross the Pilbara coastline between Karratha and Port Hedland late tonight or very early tomorrow morning, bringing with her wind gusts of up to 275km/h and major storm tides.

BOM meteorologist Jonathan How told Today this morning that the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Veronica could cause flooding of up to one metre in height.