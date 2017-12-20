Twins follow each other in OP score and future career

LUCKY TWO: Grammar students Catherine and Elizabeth Vandeleur both secured OP2s and both intended to pursue the same course at university.

LUCKY TWO: Grammar students Catherine and Elizabeth Vandeleur both secured OP2s and both intended to pursue the same course at university. Leighton Smith

PLENTY of interesting success stories emerged from the weekend release of OP scores for Rockhampton Grammar's School students.

Born and bred Rockhampton twins Catherine and Elizabeth Vandeleur shared with The Morning Bulletin their OP scores and their ambitious plans for the future.

These two students were among the 36 students (28.35 per cent) from RGS who received an OP 1-5.

ACADEMIC SUCCESS: Some of the Grammar students who received OP 1-5 results. Leighton Smith

The identical twin Vandeleur girls, who both recently had their wisdom teeth removed, both secured OP2s and both intended to pursue the same course in early childhood education at university.

"It's pretty exciting because I wasn't really expecting a two,” Elizabeth said.

"We were aiming for it but we weren't sure we were going to get it, it's pretty exciting” Catherine added.

"We worked really hard this year and it all paid off.”

The girls couldn't wait for the next exciting step of their educational journey.

"We're very much looking forward to university, we're very excited to begin our next stage in our journey,” Elizabeth said.

"We both want to do primary school teaching in Brisbane.”

They said there was something special about following the growth and development of little kids.

"We're hoping for the prep to year three kids because we like the littlies, they're very cute,” Catherine said.