Twins lead Gladstone police on chase around Goondoon St

Twins Blaire and Beau Murphy, 24 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of assault or obstruct police and commit public nuisance.

'DOUBLE trouble' could be used to describe the antics of two brothers who led police in a lengthy chase on foot from Goondoon St to Glenlyon.

The court heard on August 10 the brothers were in a group of four walking along Goondoon St, yelling at security guards of a nightclub.

Police approached and saw one of the men shirtless making hand gestures at the security guard.

Officers tried to stop and speak to the men however they continued to walk away, yelling threats at passers-by on the street.

A second group of males approached, and the twins began yelling out threats towards them.

Officers told the Murphys and the others to go home. When they refused, police attempted to arrest Blaire, but he ran up the street and towards Central Ln.

Police chased him across Glenlyon Rd, towards PCYC.

The court was told he yelled out to officers, "don't come near me c---t, best you f---ing stand there, come near me and I'll punch you in the f---ing face."

The court heard Blaire was "tackled" to the ground and restrained.

Beau was running with Blaire and pulled an officer off his brother.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos represented the twins and said Beau was worried Blaire had been hurt.

She said Blaire, who works in flooring, suffered injuries because of the tackle.

Beau, a father-of-two and an early childhood educator, handed in a letter of apology to the court.

Ms Ramos said Beau's employer spoke highly of him.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was a clear-cut case of young men being "unable to handle their grog".

He noted Blaire's conduct was worse than his brother's.

Blaire told Mr Kinsella he "didn't want to be chased like an animal".

"I was running home, I moved on like they asked, very quickly.

"I believe I was dealt with inappropriately."

But Mr Kinsella disagreed.

"Once they arrest you it's game over, once they arrest you, you stop and listen. You don't run away," he said.

"The police do an incredibly difficult job and the last thing they need is to put up with two jokers like you.

"I don't ever want to see you back here again."

Blaire got 12 months' probation and Beau got 10.

Both were banned for a year from attending with 100m of Goondoon St between 6pm and 6am and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

Convictions were recorded.