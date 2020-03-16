Menu
He was stabbed in Redcliffe, Brisbane
Crime

Two 14-year-olds charged with murder

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Mar 2020 3:57 PM

A 15-year-old boy was walking home on Friday night with friends after a McDonald's dinner when the unimaginable happened.

They were allegedly attacked by three teens at a skatepark in Redcliffe, Brisbane, and the boy was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

The teenager, who has been identified as Angus Beaumont, later died in Redcliffe Hospital.

The victim was stabbed in Redcliffe, Brisbane, at a local skate park.
Two 14-year-old boys were charged with one count each of a murder and one of attempted armed robbery.

The two boys were from Kingston and Logan Central, about 30km south of Brisbane.

Police are looking for the third person allegedly involved in the stabbing.

The incident occurred about 8.10pm and police are seeking dashcam footage of Anzac and Oxley avenues between 7pm and 9pm on Friday.

Detective Senior-Sergeant Michael Hogan said the three alleged attackers were captured on CCTV fleeing the scene.

One of those males split from the group, while the other two were seen doubling on a bike in the Redcliffe area some time later.

Redcliffe victim Angus Beaumont has been identified as the youth killed overnight in a stabbing incident at Redcliffe.
Angus Beaumont was tragically killed on Friday night. This photo was of Angus from 2016.
