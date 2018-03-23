Menu
Two coal trucks collided.
Two coal trucks collided. Jim Campbell
Two 250 tonne trucks collide at CQ coal mine

vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Mar 2018 11:19 AM

11.40AM: PARAMEDICS have treated two patients after a dump truck collision this morning at a Biloela mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews are on scene.

"One patient appears to be uninjured and another patient is being treated for neck pain on the scene," he said.

It is also understood Queensland Police Service are on scene.

11AM: Emergency services responding to a report of a collision believed to involve two 250 tonne dump trucks at a CQ coal mine.

Details are sketchy but it believed the incident took place at Callide Mine South.

A female driver is still in her truck and being treated for injuries at the scene by an on-site doctor and nurse.

The other driver is also in his truck but not injured.

The Queensland Ambulance service is on scene.

More to follow.

callide mine mine safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
