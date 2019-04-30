Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Two armed robberies in Rockhampton overnight

Maddelin McCosker
by
30th Apr 2019 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating two armed robberies at licensed premises in Rockhampton this morning.

The first occurred around 12.30am when a man entered a hotel on Upper Dawson Rd armed with a tyre iron and approached the counter.

The man threatened a bartender with the weapon and demanded money.

The bartender complied and gave the man cash from the till.

The man then fled the business, leaving in a silver sedan.

He is described as 175cm tall with short dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, bandanna with a black pattern on a grey background, a white and grey horizontal striped collared shirt, beige chino pants, black shoes and possibly black gloves.

The second armed robbery occurred at a tavern in Kent St about 5am this morning.

The second offence is connected to a car fire in Park Avenue.

armed robbery qps rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Defence department moves in as properties sell

    premium_icon Defence department moves in as properties sell

    Politics RICK Bowman will have the Defence Force as neighbours on two sides of his property Lorna Vale at Marlborough.

    Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    premium_icon Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    Politics Plenty of locals are getting their voting out of the way early.

    SHOALWATER: Ludwig demands answers from Prime Minister

    premium_icon SHOALWATER: Ludwig demands answers from Prime Minister

    Politics Land acquisitions revealed, call to answer questions

    Car fire connected to Kent St armed robbery

    premium_icon Car fire connected to Kent St armed robbery

    News Three men armed with knives involved in incident

    • 30th Apr 2019 7:57 AM