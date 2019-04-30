Two armed robberies in Rockhampton overnight

POLICE are investigating two armed robberies at licensed premises in Rockhampton this morning.

The first occurred around 12.30am when a man entered a hotel on Upper Dawson Rd armed with a tyre iron and approached the counter.

The man threatened a bartender with the weapon and demanded money.

The bartender complied and gave the man cash from the till.

The man then fled the business, leaving in a silver sedan.

He is described as 175cm tall with short dark hair and dark eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, bandanna with a black pattern on a grey background, a white and grey horizontal striped collared shirt, beige chino pants, black shoes and possibly black gloves.

The second armed robbery occurred at a tavern in Kent St about 5am this morning.

The second offence is connected to a car fire in Park Avenue.