Two arrested for taxi assault and robberies

TWO young men are expected to be charged over the assault and attempted robbery of a taxi driver as well as robbing a motel in the early hours of today.

Shortly before 1am a taxi driver made a complaint to Rockhampton Police after he was assaulted by a passenger with a metal bar during an attempted robbery.

Detective Senior Sargeant Luke Peachey said the young taxi driver was shaken up following the incident.

"It appeared he has picked up a passenger and taken him to a number of locations around Rockhampton before ending up at a location in Randwick St,” he said.

"At this time a 21-year-old male person has entered a premise, come back out and has then brandished what we believe to be an iron bar.

"He has hit the taxi driver a number of times in the face and neck with that and has demanded an amount of cash.

"The taxi driver has not complied with this and has driven off and has made a complaint to police.”

Police were unable to locate the man involved, but were shortly after called to the David Motel where the manager had reported finding two men in the process of stealing alcohol.

"Around 3.15am, police received information that a break and enter had occurred at the David Motel on Musgrave Street,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"As a result, police have attended that location and at that time have taken up with the manager who stated that he disturbed to male person's inside the premise who had stolen an amount of alcohol.

"When challenged the men they decamped from the premise.”

Following this second incident, the dog squad was deployed in an effort to find the two men.

A track was picked up by the police dogs which lead police to an address in Berserker St.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said an emergency search was conducted and two men were located along with a number of the items that were stolen from the David Motel.

"Those two where then arrested and taken into custody and we can say that one of those male offenders has now been linked to the robbery of the taxi driver,” he said.

"They are both in custody and will appear in the magistrates court today (Friday).”