Two arrested over body wrapped in plastic

Danielle Easey’s body was found in a creek on August 31, 2019.

Two people have been arrested by homicide squad detectives in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a creek near Newcastle.

The remains of Danielle Easey, 29, were discovered by a member of the public at Cockle Creek near Wakefield Rd in Killingworth about 10.30am on August 31.

The body was removed from the water by officers.

"A post mortem examination revealed Danielle had been seriously assaulted and stabbed," NSW Police said in a statement.

She had lived in Booragul, in the Lake Macqurie region, with family but more recently stayed at multiple locations in the area.

Detectives are treating her death as a murder.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man at an industrial premises at Cardiff in Lake Macquarie just before 10am today.

About an hour later, they arrested a 32-year-old woman at a home in Holmesville in Newcastle.

The man was taken to Belmont police station while the woman is at Toronto police station.

A Mitsubishi Delica was also seized at Cardiff, police said.

Crime scene search warrants were executed at both arrest locations and also at a Narara home on the Central Coast.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District established Strike Force Furzer to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Easey's death.

Police were focused on any sightings or contact made with Danielle in early to mid-August.

"Our investigations have revealed Danielle had been associating with people involved in drug-related activities over the last few weeks," NSW Police said in a statement on September 2.

Investigations are continuing.

Ms Easey had the nickname "Quaker" after she was born amid the ruins of the 1989 Newcastle earthquake.

On December 28, 1989, she was born on the front lawn of Newcastle's former Western Suburbs Maternity Hospital under a makeshift tent of sheets.

On her 17th birthday in 2006, Ms Easey told reporters her parents "always brag about it to other people" and that "friends call me Quaker".

Her family had no contact with her up to three weeks before the grisly discovery of her body.

