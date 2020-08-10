Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks noosa

Just In

    Aussie making $103,452 a day

    Aussie making $103,452 a day
    • 10th Aug 2020 3:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Borders closure takes heavy toll on CQ tourist operation

        Premium Content Borders closure takes heavy toll on CQ tourist operation

        Business Stanage Bay operator confident Queenslanders will support local and he can continue to operate.

        Neighbourhood dispute leads to damaged car

        Premium Content Neighbourhood dispute leads to damaged car

        News The feud between the two Emu Park men had been going on for a while.

        Frenchville on target in showdown with Central

        Premium Content Frenchville on target in showdown with Central

        Sport Skipper scores a hat-trick as reigning champions show their class.

        COURT: 83 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 83 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.