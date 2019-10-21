Two at large after armed hold up in North Rockhampton

Two men are on the run today after an armed hold up at the Foodworks store on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland police spokesperson said two men, ages unknown, entered the store demanding cash while wielding at least one “large knife” at around 9pm last night.

Queensland police also said the men had covered their faces and are yet to be identified.

Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Rockhampton police are expected to issue further information later today.