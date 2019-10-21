Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland police
Queensland police
News

Two at large after armed hold up in North Rockhampton

Jack Evans
21st Oct 2019 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men are on the run today after an armed hold up at the Foodworks store on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland police spokesperson said two men, ages unknown, entered the store demanding cash while wielding at least one “large knife” at around 9pm last night.

Queensland police also said the men had covered their faces and are yet to be identified.

Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Rockhampton police are expected to issue further information later today.

armed robbery foodworks large knife north rockhampton queensland police shopping centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Anglers descend on Capricornia to catch some barra

    premium_icon Anglers descend on Capricornia to catch some barra

    News The 2019 Rocky Barra Bounty kicks off today

    Illegal street race lands a young father in court

    premium_icon Illegal street race lands a young father in court

    News The 22-year-old told police his vehicle had been stolen before coming clean and...

    CQ agent says properties flying off the market

    premium_icon CQ agent says properties flying off the market

    News One property was on the market for just one day and had two offers in that time.

    Man escapes drugs only to be caught with weapons

    premium_icon Man escapes drugs only to be caught with weapons

    News The 36-year-old fled the Wide Bay to escape the drug scene, only to be caught with...