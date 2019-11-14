Two best friends fight to save 29,000 lives

SPECIAL CAUSE: Johanna Scully, left and Kate Chappell, right are holding a cancer fundraiser in Yeppoon.

BEST friends Kate Chappell and Johanna Scully will be dancing the night away in support of the 29,000 Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer each year at their fourth annual Do it for Cancer fundraiser.

Tickets are now on sale to the event, which will be held on Friday, November 15 at The Strand Hotel, with all funds raised to go towards Cancer Council Queensland’s lifesaving cancer research, prevention and support services.

Johanna and Kate Chappell decided to do something for Queenslanders affected by cancer after Johanna lost her mother to the disease.

“My amazing mum passed away from breast cancer in 2015 when Kate and I were in year 12,” said Johanna.

“We decided we would host a fundraiser each year together to support the amazing work Cancer Council Queensland does for families going through cancer.”

She encouraged the Yeppoon community to get involved with the annual fundraising event.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun on the night,” she said.

“The tickets are $40 and include dinner, discounted beverages, a lolly bar and photo booth.”

All funds raised through the Cancer Council Queensland’s Do It For Cancer campaign help the charity continue its lifesaving cancer research, prevention and advocacy programs and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland is an independent, community-based charity, the achievements of which are made possible by the generosity and support of Queenslanders through campaigns like Do It For Cancer.

To register your own fundraiser or find out more, visit doitforcancer.com.au. To donate to Johanna and Kate’s fundraiser, search ‘Kate and Johanna’s Fundraiser’ on the website.

The event will be held on Friday, November 15 from 6.30pm at The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon.

Contact Johanna Scully, on 0474 874 698.

Locals wishing to purchase tickets can visit, https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/kate-and-johanna-cocktail-evening.