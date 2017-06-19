26°
News

Two big levee questions still to be answered

Christine Mckee
| 19th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling. Christine McKee

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL, State and Federal Government have all conducted community consultation surveys into the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which show an emerging pattern of support but with two main areas of concern.

Along with questions around cost and who will pay, there is still uncertainty around the displacement of water.

What happens to all the water diverted by the levee?

Where will it go and who will be impacted?

Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow says that in a 9.6m flood - the second biggest in the city's recorded history - seven houses would get more than 20mm of extra water inside the house.

She reiterated that no property which currently stays dry would get wet.

But how can she be sure?

It's this question that residents still feel needs to be answered and Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry has called on the council to hold a public forum so residents can ask the engineering experts.

Cr Strelow said there were two main questions about the displacement of water and both were legitimate questions.

"Most people don't understand the geography, where the levee goes and where the water normally goes,” she said.

"Once people understand the location of the levee and it's relationship to flow, it's easier to have the conversation.”

She said the first question was, "that's a big levee, so there's a lot of water inside. Where does it go?”.

"There's not a lot of water compared to what's outside and it just keeps flowing out to sea,” she said.

"In the grand scheme it's such a small amount it makes no difference. It's too small to even measure.

"It's a large area, but it's not deep.”

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee.
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

When the Fitzroy is in flood, the river splits in two and a flow goes around the back of South Rockhampton, crossing at Yeppen and makes South Rockhampton an island.

Cr Strelow said it's where the two parts of the river join up again that backup water pushes up into low-lying areas of South Rockhampton.

"The levee is a wall that stops the water from backing up into Depot Hill, and some parts of Allenstown, and the City area,” she said.

"The levee tucks up 'underneath' South Rockhampton out of the main flow of the River.

"Because it is out of the way of the main flow, downstream of the city area, it causes very little water to push back and most of the water that does goes into the lagoons.

"This sort of levee is not trying to push the river somewhere it doesn't want to go.

"Don't confuse this levee with things like the Mississippi River levees, which are trying to fight the flow of the river or the Lismore levee, which is very different too and was built to only hold back a one in 10 year flood.”

Cr Strelow said she hadn't heard a lot of people asking for a public forum, but if Ms Landry wanted to conduct a forum the council would happily cooperate and could provide expertise.

"We had a forum in 2014, a lot of community conversations and social media has been a great way of answering questions one on one,” she said.

"We see it as an ongoing process.”

She said the council would negotiate with each of the affected property owners.

"We would expect those discussions to involve arrangements to raise their homes or some other means of offsetting impacts,” she said.

"We will also negotiate directly with other impacted property owners with a view to some kind of rates concession.”

She reiterated that no properties that currently stay dry would get wet with the levee in place.

A video from the levee's designers with a model showing the water displacement is available here: South Rockhampton Flood Levee information.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  margaret strelow public forum south rockhampton flood levee

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Small business sends SOS message to our MPs

Small business sends SOS message to our MPs

The barometer is swinging dangerously close to the survival line for many operators.

Leonie thrives despite decade of extreme health lows

Leonie Moore survived breast cancer.

Experts say 13% of cancer deaths can be prevented

More government millions flowing this way

Three new waterslides for Rockhampton were funded under the first round of Works for Queensland program.

Jobs in focus with $16 million in grants

Breaking: Monster drug-cash bust in CQ bushland

Methamphetamine

Accused to face court this morning

Local Partners

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda Hock sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss turning green, finding love on stage and taking on her toughest role.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

View of Rockhamton from Mount Archer.

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

THE Charmed star has filed a $US10 million lawsuit, accusing her ex-business manager of causing her to spiral into financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

The beloved ‘people’s princess’ remains a subject of fascination.

Infidelity, self-harm and depression inside a fairytale marriage

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $415,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

An Inspection is a MUST!

43 Burke and Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Wonderful views and private in location what more could you want? This modern home offers 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts an...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Norman Gardens Favourite!

1 Alyssa Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Norman Gardens is where you'll find this tidy brick home suitable for the savvy investor, first home buyer or growing family.

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!