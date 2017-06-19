Two big levee questions still to be answered

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.

LOCAL, State and Federal Government have all conducted community consultation surveys into the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which show an emerging pattern of support but with two main areas of concern.

Along with questions around cost and who will pay, there is still uncertainty around the displacement of water.

What happens to all the water diverted by the levee?

Where will it go and who will be impacted?

Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow says that in a 9.6m flood - the second biggest in the city's recorded history - seven houses would get more than 20mm of extra water inside the house.

She reiterated that no property which currently stays dry would get wet.

But how can she be sure?

It's this question that residents still feel needs to be answered and Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry has called on the council to hold a public forum so residents can ask the engineering experts.

Cr Strelow said there were two main questions about the displacement of water and both were legitimate questions.

"Most people don't understand the geography, where the levee goes and where the water normally goes,” she said.

"Once people understand the location of the levee and it's relationship to flow, it's easier to have the conversation.”

She said the first question was, "that's a big levee, so there's a lot of water inside. Where does it go?”.

"There's not a lot of water compared to what's outside and it just keeps flowing out to sea,” she said.

"In the grand scheme it's such a small amount it makes no difference. It's too small to even measure.

"It's a large area, but it's not deep.”

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

When the Fitzroy is in flood, the river splits in two and a flow goes around the back of South Rockhampton, crossing at Yeppen and makes South Rockhampton an island.

Cr Strelow said it's where the two parts of the river join up again that backup water pushes up into low-lying areas of South Rockhampton.

"The levee is a wall that stops the water from backing up into Depot Hill, and some parts of Allenstown, and the City area,” she said.

"The levee tucks up 'underneath' South Rockhampton out of the main flow of the River.

"Because it is out of the way of the main flow, downstream of the city area, it causes very little water to push back and most of the water that does goes into the lagoons.

"This sort of levee is not trying to push the river somewhere it doesn't want to go.

"Don't confuse this levee with things like the Mississippi River levees, which are trying to fight the flow of the river or the Lismore levee, which is very different too and was built to only hold back a one in 10 year flood.”

Cr Strelow said she hadn't heard a lot of people asking for a public forum, but if Ms Landry wanted to conduct a forum the council would happily cooperate and could provide expertise.

"We had a forum in 2014, a lot of community conversations and social media has been a great way of answering questions one on one,” she said.

"We see it as an ongoing process.”

She said the council would negotiate with each of the affected property owners.

"We would expect those discussions to involve arrangements to raise their homes or some other means of offsetting impacts,” she said.

"We will also negotiate directly with other impacted property owners with a view to some kind of rates concession.”

She reiterated that no properties that currently stay dry would get wet with the levee in place.

A video from the levee's designers with a model showing the water displacement is available here: South Rockhampton Flood Levee information.