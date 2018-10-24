Two birds, one stone: Rocky's new barber is in a bottle shop

BARBER BOTTLE-O: Nicole Svendsen, barber at the Frenchville Sports Club's new Barber in the Bottle Shop, with customer Ben Wright.

IT'S something that you wouldn't be surprised to find if you were walking the streets of Melbourne, but now Rockhampton residents have their own barber ... in a bottle shop.

Frenchville Sports Club is opening their Barber in the Bottle Shop, designed to give their customers another great service.

The new business, which will see the beauty and beverage worlds collide, will be launched tomorrow, but has already seen a flood of bookings.

Nicole Svendsen, the barber in the bottle shop, says the response from the community in the lead-up to the launch has been overwhelming.

"I can't wait for it to officially open,” Ms Svendsen said.

"There is nothing in Rockhampton like it and a lot of patrons have said they are really excited for it.

"I have a few regulars that are booked in and ready to go. We were fully booked on Tuesday this week, which was great.”

For Damien Massingham, general manager of the Frenchville Sports Club, the new concept business is an opportunity for the club to connect with their members by providing another service.

"The bottle shop has always been there, but we thought 'let's provide another service to our members',” he said.

"Frenchville has 16,000 members and this club is an integral part of the community, so we thought we'd do something different, hence the barber bottle-o.

"You can come along, get a hair cut and at the same time have a beer or wine. It is certainly something that is taking off in other parts of Australia.”

As a way of giving back to the community, from tomorrow the Barber in the Bottle Shop will be making a donation to Movember on behalf of each customer who gets their hair cut or buys from the bottle shop.

"In the first month we are connecting to Movember, which is a nice connection to have,” Mr Maassingham said.

"This connection with Movember is another reflection of the community spirit the club has.”

One happy customer, Ben Wright, has been looking forward to his haircut for days, saying the unusual idea for the business was something that he hadn't seen before, but was excited to try it out.

"I think it's a great idea,” he said.

"It's really convenient.

"Everyone needs a haircut, so you can come in and get one and have a beer as well.”