Two blocks to go under the hammer from deceased estate

Lot 1/10 on Collins rd, Farnborough is being sold to auction from the estate of the late Ivy Ingrey. The block is 3.74 hectares and two of these could be cleared for a residential dwelling. Professionals Emu Park

KEV Doolan's hammer is going to be red hot next Saturday with two auctions scheduled.

The Professionals Emu Park real estate agent has 34 Hughes St at Yeppoon and Lot 1/10 Collins Rd in Farnborough up for grabs.

The Yeppoon home is being sold under the estate of well known local identity, the late Ivy Ingrey.

It is located on a large 2,032 block with the home itself 58m2.

It is a moderately sloping block with a creek bed running through.

Immerse yourself in the leafy backyard with a variety of palms and rare plants established.

The property also features two timber iron sheds with earthern floors and detached amenities building with laundry and toilet.

Close to the Yeppoon CBD, it is in the perfect location.

The home offers the right buyer to snatch a bargain and renovate or rebuild a new home.

"Some people are thinking about fixing it up, some are knocking it down,” Mr Doolan said.

"It's the land contents... it backs onto the rainforest... house needs a lot of work.

"Someone can go in and have a crack at it.”

The lot at Farnborough is also from the same estate.

The established block is 3.74 hectares, located five kms from the CBD.

It is vegetated and easy sloping with good soil, opening the perfect spot for a build site at road level.

Up to two hectares can be cleared for construction of a residential dwelling subject to council approval.

It is selectively cleared with a western aspect and rural residential views.

Access to the property is via a gravel road, Collins Rd.

Bore water is connected to the property although it does need repairs.

Electricity, gas, septic and tank water are available in the area for future connections.

"It's a very fertile block of land, it has schools close by, bore on it, in a very popular area,” Mr Doolan said.

Mr Doolan said Ms Ingrey used to grow small crops on the block from tomatoes, peas and beans.

There has been more interest in the Hughes St home than the Farnborough block.

"Not as much as I would like but I am confident we will sell them both,” he said.

While some people are still getting over Christmas and New Year, Mr Doolan said this hasn't had an affect on the property market.

"There's plenty of buyers around at the moment,” he said.

AUCTIONS

Saturday January 19

Lot 1/10 Collins Road, Farnborough: 12 noon.

34 Hughes St, Yeppoon, 11am

Contact Kev Doolan on 0408 192 883