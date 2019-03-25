Two boat crews rescued at the same time

The Yeppoon Coast Guard flotilla took part in Australia Day festivities on the Capricorn Coast.

TWO boat crews were rescued on Thursday after one capsized and the other had a flat battery.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard reports a Mayday call was received by radio from a boat near Flat Island which had observed a boat capsize after hitting a rock near the island.

The two occupants sustained lacerations to their bodies and heads as they made their way onto the rocky shore of Flat Island.

Coast Guard Yeppoon was tasked by Queensland Ambulance Service to transport two paramedics to provide medical assistance.

Keppel Barge which was heading south from the Military Training Area, responded to the request for assistance.

A Water Police RIB was also despatched to the scene from Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with Skipper Kinglsey Bartle, departed Rosslyn Bay at 11.15am with the paramedics on board.

While en route, Gormans Removals Rescue was advised by radio of a power boat with two people on board stranded with a flat battery at the north end of North Keppel Island.

Keppel Barge reached Flat Island about 12pm, took the stranded fishermen off the island, provided immediate first aid and recovered the capsized boat.

Gormans Removals Rescue arrived at Flat Island at 12.45pm but the paramedics were not required to provide additional treatment.

The Police RIB transported the paramedics back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, the Keppel Barge carried the two fishermen and Gormans Removals Rescue took the salvaged boat in tow.

Gormans Removals Rescue reached the second stranded boat at North Keppel Island at 2pm, restarted it with a battery pack and shadowed it back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 2.50pm