Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

Malachi and his cousin testing out their restored Greenfield Type 11-mark 2 mower which they restored in their backyard.

IT all started with an old rusted out lawnmower for two boys from Yeppoon, but it ended with a great school holiday beach adventure.

Malachi Deed wrote in to the paper with a story of his out of the box beach holiday adventure.

In the school holidays my cousin and I bought an old Greenfield Type 11-Mark 2 mower.

He and I threw spanners at the mower for hours a day, we worked on it for about one and a half weeks.

The mower started in the hands of our neighbour who kindly donated it for free.

It had 17 years of rust on the chassis, the tires were flat, and the engine was not looking good.

We did not know if the starter motor worked but we did know the pull cord to start the engine was rounded off and did not do anything.

We struggled to take it home because the axle was stiff, and the chain was rusted.

When we got it home, we took the wheel off and had a look at the damage, but it was too much work to do on the driveway, so we pumped up the tires, took it round the back to our shed.

He and I took the chain off and soaked it in some cleaner.

While this was happening, my other cousin was trying to take the old seat which looked very uncomfortable.

While the chain was soaking my cousin and I got to work taking the old cutting deck off which had a huge crack in it and would never cut again.

It was tricky getting it off we had to cut the belt, undo bolts that were as rounded off as they come and grind off the mounting points for weight reduction.

Next we turned our attention to the engine, we gave it a clean by using the air compressor to blast old rust off, Bede had a go at cleaning the carburettor which was quite clean, but that was a bad idea because he lost the screw holding in the fuel bowl so we had a good look for it.

We never found it, to this day, so we took a trip and bought a new one, it was expensive. Bede also had a go at trying to fix the governor which controlled the speed of the engine, but yet again he lost the spring out of it, but we found it, and realised it was very stretched, so we stole one out of another old mower.

One day Bede said, “why don’t we take it off-roading” I said “yeah, we could take it up the beach”.

We agreed and that was it, a few days later we were on Farnborough beach, Dad dropped us off and we were off.

We took it in turns. I drove the mower and Bede rode my bike then we swapped we did that until the belt broke.

We took it back to the shed, got another belt, the next day we were off again.

We made it up to Sandy Point and we were relieved because we thought the engine would explode and a piston would fly out of the side of it.

But we got there in the end and that was the end of our long and tiring journey, it took us 2 and half hours, used half a tank of fuel, and it took 2 boys to do it, to this day the mower is still sitting in our shed waiting for our next journey