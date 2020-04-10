Two businesses become fitness hub

BEN and Jana Hawkes from Fight Fit Academy have joined forces with the Cullen brothers from Second to None to offer the Coast something new and fresh – a fitness, recovery and health hub centre complete with a brand-new gym, infra-red sauna and massage studio.

Manager Phoebe Minchow said Fight Fit Academy was more than just boxing, they were a family dedicated to support the growth of each individual, offering morning and afternoon group sessions that included high-intensity training, strength and conditioning, kickboxing, muay thai and children and female-focused classes.

“If you haven’t already experienced our candlelit yoga with calming scents to help you slowly stretch, unwind and melt away tension from the body, then it’s definitely a must-do,” Ms Munchow said.

“We understand that walking into a boxing gym when you have little experience can be intimidating but everyone has to start somewhere and we always go that extra mile to make you feel like part of the team.

“From beginner classes to training pro fighters and everything in between, we have all bases covered. You will learn proper technique and skills from professional fighters, while enjoying all the health and fitness benefits of boxing and kickboxing.”

The new facility at 13 Queens St, Yeppoon, is a freshly decked-out gym with a boxing ring and everything you need to use for boxing, kickboxing, weights training, strength, conditioning and cardio, with plenty of room for a good stretch afterwards.

Ms Munchow said no matter what your aspirations were, their friendly and supportive team was dedicated to helping you reach and exceed your fitness goals.

“If you didn’t quite get to make it to a class, then we offer full daily access to the gym to use the equipment,” she said.

“When you are done you can have a massage and relax in the infra-red sauna to promote a full recovery.

“While the gym is temporarily closed due to the government restrictions, Second to None Nutrition is still operating, located inside, to offer you sports nutrition, supplements, health foods and apparel.”

They offer free delivery to Yeppoon residents who order online, as well as free shipping on all orders over $150.

The team also offers no-contact pick-up, just order online and phone them before you arrive. They also offer free discount vouchers and samples with all online orders.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.stnyeppoon.com.au.