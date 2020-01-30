Two Cap Coast operators to become Master Reef Guides

Freedom Fast Cats’ Max Allen Jr is thrilled at the prospect of becoming a Master Reef Guide and getting more involved with the Eye on the Reef initiative

Freedom Fast Cats’ Max Allen Jr is thrilled at the prospect of becoming a Master Reef Guide and getting more involved with the Eye on the Reef initiative

CAPRICORN Coast tourism operators Sam Appleton and Max Allen Jr will soon be at the top of their game after being selected to take part in the fourth round of the Master Reef Guides program.

Sam, from Keppel Dive, and Max Jr, from Freedom Fast Cats, will train with national experts who are leaders in science, management and history, in a bid to boost tourism and educate more visitors about the World Heritage Area of Great Keppel Island and the Capricorn Coast.

Following intensive training, Sam and Max will be recognised as two of the leading advocates, interpreters and storytellers for the region.

A long-term passion for his underwater backyard along with inspiring knowledge of the Southern Great Barrier Reef have landed Sam – Keppel Dive’s founder and director – a prestigious role as one of the first Master Reef Guides for the region.

Having spent 10 years as a PADI Dive instructor and as a commercial skipper of numerous vessels stretching the length of the Great Barrier Reef, Sam says he is proud to have been selected as part of the fourth cohort of Master Reef Guides to make a difference to what he believes is the “best office in the world”.

“The Great Barrier Reef is one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world and the reefs surrounding Great Keppel Island, and the Keppel group as a whole, are some of the most pristine and underrated reefs in the World Heritage, 2300km reef system,” he said.

“The modern-day tourist doesn’t just want to see it – they want to understand and learn.

“Our goal at Keppel Dive is to provide world-class reef ­interpretation to our visitors.

“The Master Reef Guides program will not only build my abilities as a guide, but also give me access to the latest science and information, which I can then pass to all of our staff and guests, enhancing the experience for all our visitors to the region.”

Max Jr will join Sam as a Master Reef Guide, having impressed the selection panel with his entensive experience, his presentation and his passion for the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Max Jr, who has followed in his father’s footsteps by spending most of his life on the water, is excited to be involved in the training.

“I’m looking forward to having more input, being able to confer with other reef guides and having greater access to information,” he said.

“I am particularly keen to learn more about the Eye on the Reef initiative to protect our ocean life.

“We will learn to collect data that can be used to help look after our reefs.”

The Southern Great Barrier Reef already boasts four Master Reef Guides – across Lady Elliot, Lady Musgrave and Heron islands – through the first three cohorts.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll believes the Master Reef Guides program is providing a formal and appealing qualification to the region’s tourism staff.

“Through the comprehensive selection and training process, our Southern Great Barrier Reef destination continues to raise the bar in professionalism and ensuring world class reputation,” she said.

“Becoming a Master Reef Guide demands dedication and intense training with only the best selected for the role.

“I am delighted for both Sam and Max and commend their enthusiasm, optimism and passion for our reef.

“Capricorn Enterprise will encourage and support them through their training and professional development.

“We know they will do us proud.”

Sam and Max will begin their Master Reef Guide journey by attending a specialised, week-long training school that is due to take place at the end of February.

With Sam and Max bringing their own spin and creative flair, their leadership as Master Reef Guides will play an important part in preserving and presenting the reef’s colourful past, present and future to visitors, and help guide them through the elegance of the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

The Master Reef Guides program is delivered by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, the Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators, and Tourism and Events Queensland – and is the first of its kind for the Reef.

In 2019, the first three ­cohorts of Master Reef Guides were trained in a range of areas such as public speaking, enhancing visitor experience, and the power of ­interpretation.