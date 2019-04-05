UPDATE: Tow-truck on scene of crash at Yeppen roundabout

Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

UPDATE - 4:45pm

QAS have confirmed three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

All were in a stable condition, a fourth person involved escaped uninjured.

Queensland Fire Service were on the scene for 26 minutes.

They confirmed a tow truck was on the scene at the time they left.

4.10pm: Reports have been received of a two-car incident at the Yeppen roundabout just west of Rockhampton.

It is believed there are three patients and a child with minor head lacerations.

It is also believed the incident was a rear-ending and no entrapments have been reported

One patient may have suffered a back injury.

Ambulance are currently on the scene and it is unclear whether there are road closures in place.

More to follow.