UPDATE: Tow-truck on scene of crash at Yeppen roundabout
UPDATE - 4:45pm
QAS have confirmed three people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.
All were in a stable condition, a fourth person involved escaped uninjured.
Queensland Fire Service were on the scene for 26 minutes.
They confirmed a tow truck was on the scene at the time they left.
4.10pm: Reports have been received of a two-car incident at the Yeppen roundabout just west of Rockhampton.
It is believed there are three patients and a child with minor head lacerations.
It is also believed the incident was a rear-ending and no entrapments have been reported
One patient may have suffered a back injury.
Ambulance are currently on the scene and it is unclear whether there are road closures in place.
More to follow.