2.30PM: POLICE and Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash in Zilzie this afternoon.

Reports suggest two cars have collided on the corner of Hartleys or Svendsen Rd and Claude St.

It is believed there is one person who is still in the car with possible injuries and one person who is out of the car and walking.

Reports also indicate there is fuel and oil leaking on the road.

No more is known at this stage.

More to come