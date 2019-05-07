Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Two car crash closes one lane of busy Rockhampton road

Maddelin McCosker
7th May 2019 9:12 AM
9:05AM: AS MANY as nine people may have been involved in a multiple vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd this morning.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles were involved in a rear end collision on Yaamba Rd, near the old Bunnings at 8.42am.

Multiple ambulance units are on the scene and a spokesperson for QAS said nine occupants were involved, with three possible injuries.

At this stage the extent of the injuries are unknown as the patients are still being assessed.

It is understood one lane of Yaamba Rd has been closed at this stage, but no other details are known.

More to follow.

