Part of Thozet and Rockonia Roads were blocked following a two car crash this morning. Sonia Garner

EMERGENCY Services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on a busy Koongal road.

Two vehicles have collided at Thozet Rd and Rockonia Rd around 9.30am this morning.

Reports indicate part of the road is being blocked while the cars are removed by tow trucks.

Paramedics have confirmed that no serious injuries have been recorded and no one required treatment.