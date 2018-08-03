Menu
Emergency Services at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Port Curtis Road and Jellicoe St where an elderly man is trapped in a vehicle and an elderly woman is being treated by emergency services. Michelle Gately
Breaking

Man trapped after two car crash south Rockhampton

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Aug 2018 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:34 AM

Update 8.30am: Emergency services are now at the scene of a crash in South Rockhampton.

A firefighter has gained access through the rear door on the driver's side of a vehicle where an elderly man is trapped after a crash.

The firefighter is holding the man in a stable position.

There is also an elderly woman in the car that is being treated by emergency services.

8.15am: EMERGENCY services are en route to a two vehicle crash near Hastings Deering.

The crash is on the intersection of Port Curtis Rd and Jellicoe St.

It is believed three people were in the vehicles at the time of the crash and an elderly man is trapped.

More to come.

