Emergency services are on scene of the crash at St Lawrence south of Mackay
Breaking

Two cars and caravan collide on Bruce Highway

Tara Miko
tara.miko@news.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:02 PM
TWO cars including one towing a caravan have collided on the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence.

Emergency services from Mackay are responding to the multi-vehicle crash reported about 11.10am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have assessed two people at the scene, reporting both appeared uninjured.

A third person was being treated for unknown injuries.

Initial reports suggested one of the vehicles has run off the highway down an embankment, but was not blocking the road way.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have been tasked to the incident.

Police said the Bruce Highway was not blocked as a result of the crash.

