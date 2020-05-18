Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Bev Lacey
News

Two cars collide at busy North Rockhampton intersection

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th May 2020 7:45 AM
THE northbound lane of Yaamba Rd was closed for a short period of time yesterday afternoon after two cars collided at a busy intersection in North Rockhampton.

At 5.42pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richardson and Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue.

Two fire crews were also called to the scene and had the vehicles removed from the roadway by about 6.10pm.

Two people were assessed on scene.

They declined further medical treatment and hospital transportation.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

