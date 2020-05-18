Two cars collide at busy North Rockhampton intersection

THE northbound lane of Yaamba Rd was closed for a short period of time yesterday afternoon after two cars collided at a busy intersection in North Rockhampton.

At 5.42pm, paramedics were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richardson and Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue.

Two fire crews were also called to the scene and had the vehicles removed from the roadway by about 6.10pm.

Two people were assessed on scene.

They declined further medical treatment and hospital transportation.