Two cars collide in North Rocky blocking traffic

TWO vehicles collided on a busy North Rockhampton street this morning, holding up traffic for about half an hour.

At 7.15am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Farm St, Kawana.

Fireys and police were also called to attend, with police conducting traffic control until one of the vehicles involved was loaded onto a tow truck.

Two people were assessed on scene for minor injuries, however both declined hospital transportation.

The scene was cleared by about 7.40am.