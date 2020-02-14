Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Two cars collide in North Rocky blocking traffic

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO vehicles collided on a busy North Rockhampton street this morning, holding up traffic for about half an hour.

At 7.15am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Farm St, Kawana.

Fireys and police were also called to attend, with police conducting traffic control until one of the vehicles involved was loaded onto a tow truck.

Two people were assessed on scene for minor injuries, however both declined hospital transportation.

The scene was cleared by about 7.40am.

kawana queensland ambulance service two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s good deed ‘punished’ by huge water bill

        premium_icon Man’s good deed ‘punished’ by huge water bill

        Council News A man's community spirit has taken a blow after his generosity bought with it a sizeable repercussion.

        Pressure to show cards on Rookwood weir

        premium_icon Pressure to show cards on Rookwood weir

        News Details have remained elusive for the redesign of the Rookwood weir project...

        Council snaps up properties to make way for flood levee

        premium_icon Council snaps up properties to make way for flood levee

        Council News Some properties were bought as part of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project.

        Flash floods wreak havoc throughout CQ

        premium_icon Flash floods wreak havoc throughout CQ

        News Former councillor Bruce Simpson has put Rockhampton Regional Council to task after...