TWO people were transported to hospital this afternoon after two cars collided in Rockhampton's CBD.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 4.53pm near the intersection of Derby St and East St.

Two people sustained minor injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.