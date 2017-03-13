Two cars collide with cow on Bruce Hwy

TWO people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital overnight following a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Fairy Bower.

Just before 8pm emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy on the outskirts of Rockhampton when two vehicles collided with a cow.

It is understood one of the vehicles rolled down an embankment following the collision.

Paramedics responded and two people were transported by ambulance to hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed two fire crews attended to make the scene safe before leaving it in the hands of the Queensland Police.