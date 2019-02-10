Two cars destroyed in arson attack on Yeppoon Rd

Two cars were burned in an arson attack on Yeppoon Rd in the early hours of Sunday morning.

QUEENSLAND Police are investigating an arson attack on two cars on Yeppoon Road in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene near the Yeppoon Golf Course around 4.30am where they found two cars well alight.

A small vegetation fire had also started as a result of the car fires.

Two fire crews worked to put out the fires that destroyed the cars.

QFES had left the scene by 5.30am and the scene was left in the hand of QPS.

Police Media confirmed they are treating the car fires as suspicious but so far have no suspects.

It is understood the cars were parked there as they were for sale.

They don't believe this incident is connected to anything else at this stage, but investigations are continuing.

More to follow.