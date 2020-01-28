Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police Station.
Rockhampton Police Station.
Crime

Two cars found engulfed in flames in North Rocky

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two cars were found engulfed in flames in North Rockhampton last night.

At about 10pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a fire on Leichhardt St, Parkhurst.

Two crews arrived on scene at 10.05pm and saw two cars on fire. Police were called.

The cars were extinguished and left in the hands of police at 10.50pm.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, police allege someone had lit one of the cars on fire, which then damaged another vehicle nearby.

The spokesperson said police believe the car was potentially stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.

car fire parkhurst rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Large slabs of rock fell from the roof, striking the mine worker in the right knee, head and right shoulder, causing him to fall to the ground.

        • 28th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
        Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        premium_icon Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        News Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences

        Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        premium_icon Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        Weather Rivers are flowing and dams are rising after heavy weekend falls.

        Fresh face takes over as principal at major Rocky school

        premium_icon Fresh face takes over as principal at major Rocky school

        News The avid rugby fan moves to Rockhampton with his family – with plans already made...