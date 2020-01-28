Two cars found engulfed in flames in North Rocky

POLICE are investigating after two cars were found engulfed in flames in North Rockhampton last night.

At about 10pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a fire on Leichhardt St, Parkhurst.

Two crews arrived on scene at 10.05pm and saw two cars on fire. Police were called.

The cars were extinguished and left in the hands of police at 10.50pm.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, police allege someone had lit one of the cars on fire, which then damaged another vehicle nearby.

The spokesperson said police believe the car was potentially stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.