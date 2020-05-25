Menu
Breaking

Two cars stolen from one house in The Range

Jack Evans
25th May 2020 11:47 AM
Subscriber only

Offenders have broken into a property at The Range, in Rockhamton’s south, overnight and made off with two vehicles.

Capricornia police said two vehicles were taken from a home in Davis Street, The Range.

they said the alleged offenders entered the home by a locked back door and stole both sets of vehicle keys from key hooks located upstairs near the kitchen bench.

The two vehicles stolen were a white 2012 Toyota Prius hatchback with Queensland registration 788SRT, and a white 2014 Toyota LandCruiser station wagon with Queensland registration 368VDJ

The landcruiser also had roof racks attached.

The LandCruiser was parked in the carport while the other was in the driveway.

Both vehicles were locked at the time.

A white 2012 Toyota Prius hatchback with Queensland registration 788SRT was taken from The Range last night
A white 2012 Toyota Prius hatchback with Queensland registration 788SRT was taken from The Range last night

Police are using the opportunity to remind community members to safeguard their keys.

they said good vehicle and key security habits are essential to maintaining your own security and safety.

Queensland police encourage you to:

  • Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sunroof, and remember to fully close all windows.
  • Always keep your keys out of sight and never leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks.
  • Remove keys from the ignition and lock your vehicle if your vehicle is parked or unattended; even if it’s only for a minute.
  • Never hide spare keys on or in the vehicle – thieves know where to look.
  • Remove all valuables and personal items when leaving your car unattended, or ensure they are out of sight.
  • Always take your vehicle keys with you whenever you are going out, even if you are leaving your vehicle at home.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001073496 within the online suspicious activity form.

