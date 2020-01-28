Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Rash from a meningococcal meningitis infection.
Health

Two cases of meningococcal confirmed in Mackay

Nick Wright
28th Jan 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO cases of meningococcal have presented to Mackay Hospital and Health Services already this year.

The rare bacterial and contagious disease can induce the sudden onset of fever, joint pain and a red and purple-spotted rash among other symptoms.

Health physician Dr Steven Donohue said Mackay's two recent cases of meningococcal were unusual but unrelated.

"Meningococcal disease is a rare, but serious and sometimes fatal illness that can potentially be prevented through vaccination," he said.

"Meningococcal disease most commonly occurs in children aged younger than two years and in adolescents aged 15-19 years of age.

"Queensland Health continues to monitor the trends of strains causing invasive meningococcal disease and respond accordingly."

Apart from routine vaccination programs in place, response to cases of meningococcal disease involves following up close contacts of cases and providing chemoprophylaxis to prevent further transmission; and vaccination where indicated.

Because meningococcal disease is a relatively uncommon infection, with natural fluctuations in frequency, it can take months and sometimes years before trends are confirmed.

mackay health mackay hospital and health services meningacoccal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent
    • 28th Jan 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Miner struck in head following mining roof collapse

        Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        premium_icon Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        News Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News Bilo's Tamil family is awaiting more Federal Court dates.