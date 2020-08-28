Two charged after guns and drugs found during border bust

Two people have been charged after border police found a stash of weapons and drugs in their vehicle.

It follows the arrest of a man allegedly carrying a loaded gun and wearing an ammunition belt at a Gold Coast checkpoint last week.

In the latest incident, police say they stopped a white Holden ute at the Miles St checkpoint at Kirra about 1am on Thursday.

"Police will allege that in a subsequent search of the vehicle they located a firearm hidden under the driver's seat, a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine, approximately $700 worth of counterfeit money and drug utensils including digital scales and a pipe," police said.

"Police also seized ammunition, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, baseball bats, a laptop, approximately $5000 cash and two allegedly stolen vehicle registration plates."

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Robina man, was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing counterfeit money, possess utensils, possess property suspected of having been used with a drug offence, unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess tainted property and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

A 32-year-old Broadbeach woman was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and once count each of possessing counterfeit money, possess utensils, possess property suspected of having been used with a drug offence, unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives and possess tainted property

She is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 6.

Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said police at the border continue to play a crucial role in keeping Queenslanders safe.

"Whether it be helping to keep COVID-19 out of Queensland or stopping drugs and other illegal items coming into our state, our frontline officers continue to play a vital role in the prevention and disruption of illegal activity," he said.

