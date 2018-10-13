Menu
Crime

Two charged over armed robbery overnight

Rae Wilson
by
13th Oct 2018 6:15 AM

POLICE have charged a man and a boy following an alleged armed robbery at Redbank Plains overnight.

It is alleged about 7.40pm, a man and a boy entered a service station on Redbank Plains Road and demanded cash from a staff member.

Police further allege the staff member observed the two males to be in possession of a firearm.

"It is alleged the man and the boy left the business a short time later in a vehicle with a quantity of cash," a police statement read.

About 8.10pm, police located and arrested a man and a boy in relation to this matter.

A 17-year-old Redbank Plains boy and a 21-year-old Corinda man are charged with one count each of armed robbery.

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 15.

armed robbery redbank plains
News Corp Australia

