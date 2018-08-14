Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Two children among injured in truck and car crash on Cap Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Aug 2018 3:12 PM

UPDATE 3.30PM: CAPRICORN Hwy 9km east of Dingo has been closed in both directions. 

The man injured in the crash is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital by rescue helecopter and is in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 2.30pm: TWO children are among those injured in a serious crash involving a car and a truck on the Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said a man and two children were injured and being taken to hospital.

They said the man suffered a head and arm injury and would be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Both injured children suffered some minor cuts and were being transported to Blackwater Hospital.

Another child and a woman were not injured in the crash.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are rushing to scene of a serious crash between a car and a truck on the Capricorn Hwy where people are reportedly injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an area of the highway near Duaringa around 1.32pm to reports of a crash between a truck and a car.

There are reportedly several people injured but all are out of the vehicles.

More to come.

