Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck crashes into traffic light pole at busy intersection

        premium_icon Truck crashes into traffic light pole at busy intersection

        Breaking Police will remain on scene to conduct traffic control until the pole is repaired.

        Pet owners encouraged to get their fur-friends desexed

        premium_icon Pet owners encouraged to get their fur-friends desexed

        Council News A special 20 per cent desexing discount is being offered as part of a program...

        Teen one step closer to becoming professional chef

        premium_icon Teen one step closer to becoming professional chef

        Education CQUniversity’s hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the...

        FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

        premium_icon FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

        News Both men suffered burns to their hands and feet.