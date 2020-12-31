Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
News

Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

by Shiloh Payne, Sam Flanagan
31st Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Laycock Street in Surfers Paradise just before 10.30am after the primary school-aged girl nearly drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Saunders Beach, Townsville, after a young child was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said they were called to a private address around 11.30am after a young boy was pulled from a body of water.

He has since been taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Frenchville fish shop a dream come true for owner

        Premium Content New Frenchville fish shop a dream come true for owner

        Business William Stewart grew up in Rockhampton and hung around his local fish joint when he was younger.

        Thief ordered to pay fine 10 times cost of stolen item

        Premium Content Thief ordered to pay fine 10 times cost of stolen item

        Crime Staff became suspicious because of the man and his companions’ behaviour.

        UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Lammermoor

        Premium Content UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Lammermoor

        News Paramedics are assessing two people at the crash scene on the Scenic Highway.

        Vale continues impressive winning trend

        Premium Content Vale continues impressive winning trend

        Horses Ricky Vale came very close to annexing a winning treble at Callaghan Park races on...