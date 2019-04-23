Two Coast supermarkets shut doors after company goes bust

Two Sunshine Coast supermarkets will close their doors after the business went into liquidation last week.

TWO Sunshine Coast supermarkets have closed after the business went into liquidation just before the Easter long weekend.

The Kawana Island Friendly Grocer and Forest Park Foodstore at Meridan Plains have been listed on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission as in liquidation.

The company behind the stores, Yasnis Pty Ltd, is owned by Himanshu Patel, who moved to the Sunshine Coast from India in 2011 to make a better life for himself, his wife and two sons.

On Thursday, April 18, it was decided the company would be wound up after a general meeting, according to ASIC.

Mr Patel told the Daily in 2013 that the Kawana Island business was being harassed by out-of-control youths who taunted him with racist remarks and vandalised his store and home.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted the liquidator, Revive Financial and the supermarkets for comment.