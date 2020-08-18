Two CQ artists on show at Brisbane gallery

Emerald artists Michelle Gray and Raelene Bock with their piece 'Girl in the Rain' at the Emerald Art Gallery.

Emerald artists Michelle Gray and Raelene Bock with their piece 'Girl in the Rain' at the Emerald Art Gallery.

TWO Emerald artists will take over a Brisbane art gallery when their collaborative work is solely featured in their own exhibition.

Mums and artists Raelene Bock and Michelle Gray, first started working together in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Their collaborative pieces, using a combination of metal work and blown glass, have since been featured in exhibitions across the region, and is now heading to the state’s capital.

“I’ve always been into art, all different mediums. You name it, I’ve done it,” Mrs Bock, who has been working with wire and metal for about 10 years, said.

She said her art was always more of a hobby, and it’s only since collaborating with Mrs Gray, that the pair has gone on to produce ‘works of art’.

Mrs Gray has been working with glass for about 20 years, and she too has only recently thought of herself as an ‘artist’.

Emerald artists Michelle Gray and Raelene Bock have collaborated on a number of art works, combining metal and glass.

Their first big project was in 2016 and they have gone on to produce about 12 other pieces, some of which have been recognised at art awards across the Central Highlands.

Mrs Bock said their decision to collaborate had pushed them both artistically and personally.

“One of us will come up with the idea and the other one needs to then figure out ‘okay, how am I going to do this’,” she said.

“We actually don’t work together, but when we come together, it seems to work.

“It’s pushed us beyond our boundaries of what we thought we can do.”

READ: Emerald artists collaborate to create award-winning piece

READ: Vintage tea house opens its doors for business in CQ

The pair will feature all their works to date at an exhibition at Aspire Gallery, Paddington, in May next year, the first time either of them will see all their work in the one space.

Mrs Gray said working together had seen many new and exciting opportunities arise, that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

The ladies have been selected for the Tough and Tender Beauty Artist residency program through CQUniversity and the Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network.

All the pieces created through the program will also be featured at their Brisbane exhibition.

Emerald artists Michelle Gray and Raelene Bock with their piece 'Girl in the Rain'.

Mrs Gray said collaborating with Mrs Bock was one of the best things she had done, allowing them both to grow as artists.

“You can get very stuck in your own little box but collaborating you have to get out of your box to think ‘how can I do that’.

“It’s fun to think how your medium can work with a completely different medium.

“Its delicate and tough, people don’t really expect it.”

They agreed they wouldn’t be where there they are now without the support of the Emerald community and Central Highlands Regional Council’s art awards, that originally launched them on the journey.

Mrs Bock and Mrs Gray will have their latest work featured at an upcoming Emerald exhibition, themed, ‘Beauty in our own backyard’.

They have been working with a third artist, painter Loretta Horn, to develop the next big project for the exhibition.

Keep an eye out at the Emerald Art Gallery for more information.