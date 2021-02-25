Two CQ clubs recognised at Good Sport awards

Two Central Queensland sporting clubs have been recognised for their outstanding contributions at an awards ceremony in Canberra on Wednesday.

Biloela Netball Club claimed national recognition by taking out the Club of the Year award at the Good Sports Awards at Parliament House.

BNC won the award for inspiring positive change and building a healthy, family-friendly club. It receives $500 for its achievements.

BNC president Shari Hancox said that Good Sports had helped challenge the association to be the best that it can be.

“Good Sports has revolutionised our association and challenged us to assess what we do and do it better,” Ms Hancox said.

“The program has been an ideal opportunity to review, update and develop our policies which provide us with the best foundation to deliver a series of inclusion programs.

“This includes our walking netball program, which provides a modified version of the game for older players to play longer and encouraging more males to join the sport through our junior boys’ clinics.”

Biloela Netball Association has reached the highest level of the Good Sports program, implementing policies around alcohol management, tobacco, healthy eating and safe transport. It also committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for their junior players and has developed an illegal drugs policy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the associations innovative efforts saw them develop a new 10-week social competition called the COVID Cup which enabled players to return to netball as early as possible.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club was recognised as a Good Sports Junior Club of the Year finalist.

The Queensland Good Sports Awards winners and finalists were:

– Queensland Club of the Year: Biloela Netball Association

– Queensland Club Champion: Denise Bills from Musgrave Soccer Club

– Queensland Club of the Year finalist: Stanthorpe Amateur Swimming and SLSC

– Rookie Club of the Year: Normanton Karumba Athletics

– Healthy Eating Club of the Year: Hervey Bay Cricket Association

– Healthy Eating Club of the Year finalist: Bracken Ridge Little Athletics

– Queensland Club Champion finalist: Cameron Wyatt from Brothers Australian football Club

– Good Sports Junior Club of the Year finalist: Emerald Brothers Cricket Club

CEO of the Alcohol and Drug Foundation Dr Erin Lalor praised this year’s award winners and finalists, calling them community champions.

“All of the Good Sports Awards finalists should feel incredibly proud of their efforts in building strong, welcoming and healthy environments,” Dr Lalor said.

“It’s been a challenging year for sporting clubs with many having had their seasons cut short or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we’ve also seen many Good Sports clubs go above and beyond to keep their members connected, engaged and healthy.”

Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive officer Dr Erin Lalor AM said the Good Sports team was proudly working with 10,000 community sporting club across Australia.

“The free program encourages systemic changes in club culture to promote long-term positive health outcomes,” Dr Lalor said.

Good Sports is proven to reduce risking drinking at participating clubs by 37 per cent and has seen a reduction of alcohol-related accidents among Good Sports club members and supporters by 42 per cent.

You can find the full list of this year’s Good Sports Awards winners and finalists on the Good Sports website.