CRASH: Two cyclists have been injured in a crash on Yeppoon Rd.
Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 12:37 PM
THE notorious stretch of Yeppoon Rd at Iron Pot has claimed two more casualties with two cyclists coming off their bikes while riding towards Yeppoon.

Queensland Police confirmed the crash was reported at 8.22am but they were unable to explain how it occurred.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a male in his 60s suffered shoulder and rib injuries and a male in their 40s sustained a shoulder injury.

They were both transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

