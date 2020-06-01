Two CQ fever clinics to close from today and tomorrow

BLACKWATER’S fever clinic at the rodeo grounds will be wound up after tomorrow, Tuesday 2, as all tests have been returned negative.

Patients will still be able to be tested at Blackwater Hospital as required.

More than 500 people were tested in Blackwater between Wednesday and Sunday with all

tests returning negative.

Drive-through testing will continue at CQUniversity Health Clinic in North Rockhampton.

The Southside clinic location at Rockhampton Hospital will wind up after today (Monday,

June 1).

Information on CQ Health’s testing clinics is at www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/covid-19/fever-clinics.

Community members in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon and Blackwater are urged to

call the CQ Health COVID-19 hotline on 4920 5800 to make a booking and confirm the test

location before attending.

Meanwhile, CQ Health has started gradually resuming elective surgery services.

Chief Executive Steve Williamson said the aim was to be back to full capacity for elective

surgery by the end of this month (June).

“It will take time to reintroduce those elective surgeries that have been on hold as part of

our response to COVID-19. It will be a gradual resumption of service dependant on a

number of factors including the availability of staff and personal protection equipment, and

of course the availability and willingness of patients,” Mr Williamson said.

“Our team will be in touch with patients to notify them of their appointment times ahead of

time, and we thank them for their patience and understanding while we get back on track.”

“Our priority at the moment is to see those with the most urgent need first.”

Mr Williamson said the service was focused on maintaining the safety of our patients and

staff.

At this stage there are no plans to reintroduce regular oral health services or normal breast

screening activity.

“I want to thank our CQ Health teams for the hard work they’ve been doing to prepare for

COVID-19, and their unwavering support to provide the best possible health care for our

community. I’m very proud of the way we have responded to this global pandemic,” he said.