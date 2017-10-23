Two CQ groups win big at national awards

CQ'S TALENT RECOGNISED: The Capricorn Rising Team (pictured) won a GovHack Award for their visualisation tool, Market Finder.

CQ'S TALENT RECOGNISED: The Capricorn Rising Team (pictured) won a GovHack Award for their visualisation tool, Market Finder. Contributed

TWO successful Central Queensland business teams have put the region on the map.

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said regional Queenslanders shined at the 2017 GovHack International Red Carpet event that was held in Brisbane earlier this month.

"These are some terrific examples of the talent we have in Queensland, especially in the regions,” Ms Enoch said.

The Forward Thinkers team from Rockhampton produced a winning entry while they beat finalists from Sydney, Melbourne and Perth with their own SciSearch app.

The SciSearch app was designed to "guide science and technology students to higher education” and "connect academics and businesses around the world to Queensland education facilities.”

Another CQ team which won a GovHack award was Capricorn Rising who were recognised for their data collection tool, Market Finder.

They won an ABS Censational Hack Award for the tool which enabled novices to gather data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In order to use the tool, the user must choose a geographical area and "add layer upon layer of census data to create a heat map.”

The heat map proved to be valuable for locating clusters of potential customers and achieved their desired outcome.

The Capricorn Rising team consisted of participants from both Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton areas.

"The event showcased how businesses, government authorities and other organisations can put freely available government data to good use,” Ms Enoch said.

Within a 46-hour weekend, the participants formed teams to collaborate on a problem which needed to be solved.

Each team built a prototype, a published code and also made a video to show what they had created.

Successful prototypes made it to the state finals before progressing to the Red Carpet Awards where the winners were announced.

Ms Enoch said Queensland teams won nine of the categories which made up 30%.

In its eight year, GovHack consisted of over 2500 participants in 36 locations across Australia and New Zealand.