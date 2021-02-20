Two CQ roads rank worst in state, calls for Burdekin funding

The Bruce Highway has been knocked off its "worst Queensland road" spot by the Kin Kin Road in the Noosa hinterland.

"As a proportion of total responses received, the Bruce Highway has dropped substantially since the 2011 survey, indicating... the $8.5 billion, 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program (2013-23) has improved the quality and standard of the road," said an RACQ spokesperson.

"This program has been extended to $12.6 billion over 15 years to June 2028 with a Bruce Highway Trust Advisory Council tasked with developing rolling five-year action plans over the next 15 years."

But the news is not great for people travelling inland for work or to visit family.

Member for Burdekin, Dale Last, said the fact that two roads in his electorate have made the"Top 10 Most Unroadworthy Roads" list justifies his demands for increased funding.

With the Kilcummin Diamond Downs Road ranked equal fourth and the May Downs Road ranked equal sixth, Mr Last said he was hopeful the condition of the two roads may finally be taken seriously.

"It really rubs salt into the wounds when an area that contributes so much to the Queensland economy is home to two of the state's worst roads," Mr Last said.

"Neither road carries a huge amount of traffic but the people that travel those roads include the very people that added more than $82 billion to the Queensland economy in the 2019-20 financial year."

Mr Last said that, in addition to the safety issues the roads posed, they were also economic and education effects.

"Those two roads are damaging vehicles, shredding tyres and leading to cracked windscreens every single day," he said.

"The Kilcummin Diamond Downs road is so bad that, at one stage, the school bus refused to travel along it to pick up students.

"It's fair to say that those roads are putting extra pressure on the families that use them in every possible way.

"Every time they travel along them, they are wondering if the price they will pay will be for repairs to their vehicle or, and I hate to say it, whether they will pay with their life."