Two crashes and a fire in CQ overnight

EMERGENCY Services have been busy overnight with a number of crashes and fire around the region.

In Emerald this morning all emergency services were tasked to a truck and vehicle crash at 5.11am.

It is understood the truck and car collided on Braeside Avenue and the Gregory Highway.

A male, with no apparent injuries, and a female patient, with shoulder pain, were transported in a stable condition to Emerald Hospital.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services both confirmed there was a fuel leak as a result of the crash.

QFES had two crews on scene.

---

In Blackwater overnight, emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover in the corner of the Capricorn Highway and Blackwater Cooroorah Road at 6.20pm.

An adult male, who was the single occupant, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blackwater Health Services in a stable condition.

---

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Tungamull at 7.25pm last night after receiving reports of a grass fire.

When the two crews arrived at the Emu Park Road scene they found a vehicle on fire in a patch of grass.

The crews had the fire under control by 8pm and had fully extinguished it and left the scene in the hands of QOS by 9.30pm.