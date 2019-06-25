Menu
Emergency Services are responding to a head-on collision on Farm St, Rockhampton.
Breaking

Two crashes called in at 9.10am across city

Aden Stokes
by
25th Jun 2019 7:52 AM
9.30AM: EMERGENCY services are being deployed to a number crashes this morning.

A crash has occurred on Moores Creek Rd meanwhile paramedics were diverted to go Denison and Stanley St for another crash.

A vehicle is reported to be sideways on Moores Creek Rd, near the Kerrigan St roundabout.

Traffic control is in place and one lane is blocked.

Meanwhile, at the same time at 9.10am, a two vehicle accident occurred at Denison and Stanley St.

Minor injuries were reported.

8.10AM: TWO people are expected to be transported to hospital following a head-on collision on a busy Rockhampton street this morning.

About 7.40am, it was reported two vehicles had crashed head-on on Farm St, closest to Norman Rd.

Three people were reportedly involved in the crash.

One person has denied transport to hospital, however, two others are expected to be transported.

At this stage injuries are unknown, however, all patients are reportedly conscious.

Ambulance, police and firies are on scene.

One lane is reportedly closed. Police are doing traffic control.

More to come.

7.50AM: TRAFFIC may be held up this morning following a head-on collision on a busy Rockhampton street.

About 7.40am, it was reported two vehicles had crashed head-on on Farm St, Rockhampton.

Paramedics are racing to the scene now.

One person is reported to possibly have no injuries, he has removed himself from the vehicle and is talking.

Two more people are reported to be involved, a male in his 30's and a female in her 20's, who is haemorrhaging from the nose.

One lane is reportedly closed.

More to come.

