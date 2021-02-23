Menu
Two critical after highway crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
23rd Feb 2021 9:24 AM
UPDATE 8.50AM: The emergency helicopter has arrived on scene at Dotswood after a serious crash on the Flinders Highway.

Two patients are in a critical condition as a result of the incident.

A male in his 40s suffered a leg injury in the crash and is in a stable condition in the hands of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are both on scene.

The Flinders Highway has been closed for an hour and a half with traffic building up in both directions.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

EARLIER 8.15AM: Two people are critical after a truck and car crash on the Flinders Highway.

It's believed the driver of the car and the passenger are both in a critical condition.

An adult male, the driver of the truck, has a leg injury and in a stable condition.

An emergency helicopter is currently en route to the scene.

INITIAL 7.15AM: Emergency services are on scene of a serious traffic crash between a truck and car on the Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers.

Paramedics received the call of the crash around 7am after reports of a truck and car crash at Dotswood.

Emergency services are currently on scene and an emergency helicopter is being prepared.

The crash is near the Burdekin Bridge.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said one patient is critical.

Originally published as Two critical after highway crash

