Two patients are in a critical condition after a crash near Moranbah. Picture: File
Breaking

Two critical after horror highway smash near Moranbah

Laura Thomas
18th Nov 2020 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: Two people are in a critical condition after a horror smash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash between a truck and two cars at 1.37pm.

She said crews were assessing three patients, two with critical injuries.

The third patient had suffered serious leg injuries.

It was not clear whether the patients were in the cars or the truck.

Delays on the Peak Downs Highway are expected and motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

UPDATE 2.30PM: Delays are expected on the Peak Downs Highway after a serious crash about 10km west of Moranbah.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution after a crash between a truck and at least one car about 1.37pm.

An RACQ CQ Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene and police, paramedics and firefighters are also responding.

It is understood the driver of the truck is conscious and was to be extracted from the vehicle.

Another person is believed to be in a critical condition.

INITIAL: Emergency services are en route to a serious crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were heading to the crash between a truck and at least one car.

Ambulance crews are also on the way to the scene about 10km west of Moranbah.

It is understood the driver of the truck is conscious and was to be extracted from the vehicle.

Another person is believed to be in a critical condition.

The Peak Downs Highway is closed with Moranbah SES crews deployed to the area for traffic control.

More to come.

highway crash moranbah peak downs highway qas qps serious crash truck crashes
Whitsunday Times

