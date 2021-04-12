Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue helicopter. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Rescue helicopter. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Two critical men flown to hospital after Gympie region crash

Kristen Camp
12th Apr 2021 7:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crash into a tree at Wolvi overnight has left three people in hospital, with two men suffering critical injuries.

At 8pm on Sunday night, the vehicle crashed on Vines Road and two were initially trapped in the car.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Four Queensland Ambulance Service crews and two rescue helicopters were tasked to a attend the single-vehicle crash.

A QAS spokesperson said two male patients, both with head injuries and one with additional chest injuries were flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical conditions.

BONUS:Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

"A female suffered a knee injury and neck pain and was transported by road to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

More Stories

gympie crash gympie crashes wolvi crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed driver avoids court proceedings for 10 years

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver avoids court proceedings for 10 years

        Crime The court heard he was working in Western Australia and had forgot about the charge while “travelling around”.

        LETTERS: Disrespect begins in the home

        Premium Content LETTERS: Disrespect begins in the home

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Millions poured into sealing defence and coastal access road

        Premium Content Millions poured into sealing defence and coastal access road

        News The Federal Government has funded a multimillion-dollar project which will seal a...

        Yeppoon artist bringing taste of Europe, Middle East to CQ

        Premium Content Yeppoon artist bringing taste of Europe, Middle East to CQ

        News Originally from Lithuania, the Central Queensland artist is releasing her debut...