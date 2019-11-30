Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Breaking

Two dead in light aircraft crash

30th Nov 2019 1:57 PM

A tragedy is unfolding in the NSW Hunter Valley where two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed just after midday.

Emergency services were called to a property at Patterson St, Woodville, at about 12.20pm following reports of a plane crash.

"The bodies of two people were located at the scene and are yet to be formally identified," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au.

"Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. Inquiries are continuing."

 

aircraft death plane crash tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child left in hot car while dad played pokies to ‘de-stress’

        premium_icon Child left in hot car while dad played pokies to ‘de-stress’

        Crime Bottle-o staff come to the rescue of abandoned child who was left in car by her dad.

        Adani awards more than $500m in work

        premium_icon Adani awards more than $500m in work

        News 'We still have plenty of other contracts yet to award'

        London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        premium_icon London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        News Leanne Benjamin AM OBE was honoured with a recital in London on November 20 to...

        Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        premium_icon Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        News Bin chicken, feathered rat or tip turkey? What do you think of the town’s latest...